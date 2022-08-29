Proceeds From Joint Exploration of Hydrocarbon Along Maritime Borders Should Be Channeled To Helping Bakassi People,Says Senator Ita-Giwa

Former Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters and leader of the Bakassi people, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa in Lagos, frowned at a media report implying a planned revisit of the Bakassi judgement at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) describing the headline as misleading.

The statement reads in parts:” Yesterday, one of my aides sent me a story from an online platform ourtimesng.com and also reported by Thisday with the headline: Bakassi Peninsula: Nigeria, Cameroon To Return To ICJ For Judgment Clarification

“The headline conveys the impression that a reversal of the ceding of Bakassi to Cameroon is a remote reality and is grossly misleading.

” The body of the story reveals no such thing but rather refers to the communique issued at the end of the 24th session of the Cameron-Nigeria Mixed Commission that took place between the 25th & 26th of August 2022.

“It specifically refered to locations very far away from the Bakassi peninsula. We therefore find the headline to be mischievous as it may ignite the forlorn hopes of hapless Bakassi indigenes.

” The only reference to the peninsula was as regards the finalization of agreements on the joint exploration of hydrocarbon along the maritime border.

“On behalf of the Bakassi people, I passionately appeal that this aspect of the communique be expeditiously implemented and the benefits accruing therefrom be channeled towards ameliorating the deplorable living conditions of indigenous Bakassi returnees.

“The non implementation of Bakassi indigenes resettlement aspects of the Green Tree Accord has seen my people being relegated to second class citizens within Nigeria.

“I therefore call on the federal government to ensure that all benefits and funds reserved for host communities in line with the Petroleum Industry Act are rightly channeled to the displaced people of Bakassi.”