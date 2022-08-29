Police Warn against Activities of Secret Masquerades in A’Ibom





Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has expressed worry over the activities of secret masquerades in the state and warned that the ban on the activities of the masquerades across the state was on and threatened to arrest those who default.

The police command in a statement issued during the weekend in Uyo said that security operatives have commenced the enforcement of the ban on the activities of secret masquerades in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Odiko Macdon said: “This has become imperative sequel to the violent and lawless actions of most of these masquerades leading to murders, threats to lives, assaults and other breaches to fundamental human rights.”

The police noted that recently the “EKONG” in Mbak Ikot Abasi and Mbak Ikot Idiongo villages in Mbak Etoi in Etoi Clan, Uyo, the masquerades imposed traditional curfew on the 20th to 22nd and 27th to the 29th of August, 2022.

It said that the traditional curfew took place between the hours of 6pm and 6am every day, thereby infringing on the fundamental rights of the people to move freely and associate.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP. Olatoye Durosinmi, has warned that henceforth, perpetrators of these acts will be arrested and brought to book.

“He further advises law abiding citizens to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation as the command will spare no resources in ensuring that Akwa Ibomites can at all times walk freely and sleep with their eyes closed at all times.