  • Monday, 29th August, 2022

Pathfinders Justice Initiative Launches “HERS AFRICA”, Rehabilitates 2,700 Women

Business | 50 mins ago


Pathfinders Justice Initiative, a non-governmental Organisation has stated that it has assisted in rehabilitating 2,700 women survivors of trafficking even as the organisation launches a new initiative HERS AFRICA.


According to Ruth Evon Benson-Idahosa, Executive Director PJI, HERS (Hub of Economic Resources for Survivors) Africa, is the first and only digital ‘one stop’ resource hub in Africa to address the unique and complete needs of survivors of trafficking as they navigate a path towards self-sustainability and economic independence.


Benson-Idahosa stated that “It is our hope that this one stop digital hub, the first of its kind I Africa will address the unique and complete needs of African survivors, will provide you with the resources you need to journey from victim to advocate. We are so glad you are here!


“Our mission is to prevent sex slavery/sexual violence and to liberate enslaved women and girls through the direct eradication of root causes.
Benson-Idahosa urged interested Nigerians to take advantage of the services which he said are totally free of charge, by visiting www. hersAfrica.com.

