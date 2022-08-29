One Killed as Cult Group Clash in Lagos





Sunday Ehigiator

One person has lost his life following fracas between two suspect cult group at Mile 12 area of Lagos State yesterday.

THISDAY gathered that the incident happened at about 1p.m. on August 28, 2022, as a top member of a yet-to-be-identified cult group was gunned down by a rival cult group at Mile 12 bus stop, Ikorodu road, Lagos State.

Following the incident, a pandemonium immediately erupted in the area as residents in the area scampered for safety.

Although, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundyin, said normalcy had returned to the area, in a journalist WhatsApp group, however, an official statement on the incident was yet to be released by the state police as at the time of filling this report.

Residents are hereby advised to avoid Mile 12 and its environs within the forth coming weeks till an official statement from the state police is assuring in order not to fall victim of a possible reprisal.