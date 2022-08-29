  • Monday, 29th August, 2022

One Killed as Cult Group Clash in Lagos

Nigeria | 21 mins ago


Sunday Ehigiator

 One person has lost his life following fracas between two suspect cult group at Mile 12 area of Lagos State yesterday.

THISDAY gathered that the incident happened at about 1p.m. on August 28, 2022, as a top member of a yet-to-be-identified cult group was gunned down by a rival cult group at Mile 12 bus stop, Ikorodu road, Lagos State.

Following the incident, a pandemonium immediately erupted in the area as residents in the area scampered for safety.

Although, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundyin, said normalcy had returned to the area, in a journalist WhatsApp group, however,  an official statement on the incident was yet to be released by the state police as at the time of filling this report.

Residents are hereby advised to avoid Mile 12 and its environs within the forth coming weeks till an official statement from the state police is assuring in order not to fall victim of a possible reprisal.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.