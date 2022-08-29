  • Monday, 29th August, 2022

Olam Agri Appoints Ashish Pande as Country Head in Nigeria

Business | 7 mins ago

Nume Ekeghe

Olam Agri, a leading agribusiness in food, feed, and fibre, has appointed Ashish Pande as the new Country Head of Olam Agri in Nigeria, effective 23rd August 2022.

Olam Agri in announcing this appointment in a statement noted  that Ashish has been instrumental in establishing Olam Agri’s animal feed business, successfully integrating the acquired Dangote Flour Mills, setting up Crown Flour Mills’ extensive fleet operations, and overall leading a successful wheat milling business in Nigeria. He will lead Olam Agri to its next stage of growth in the country which is an important market for the company globally.

Under Ashish’s leadership, the flour milling business unit of Olam Agri, Crown Flour Mill Limited’s immense contribution to national productivity was recently recognised by the Nigerian government and awarded the Presidential “Productivity Order of Merit Award” by H.E. Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ashish has more than 22 years of experience in Food & Beverage across three continents. Ashish is an Engineer with a master’s degree in Business Administration.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.