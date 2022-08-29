Odegbami @70: Ajadi promises to establish Hall of Fame in Ogun



Mary Nnah



The New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has promised to establish a hall of Fame in Ogun state if elected governor at the 2023 general election.



Ajadi said the purpose was to immortalise Ogun sons and daughters who lift the name of their state and nation through exploits in sport.



Ajadi who was speaking against the background of the 70th birthday anniversary of football legend Segun Odegbami said the gesture would help to spur more talents into the game.

He said there was an abundance of talents, in not just Ogun, but the entire southwest of the country and that it would be the priority of his administration to nurture and support such talents to stardom.



“As I salute the man we call “Egbon”, and whom the Nigeria sporting world also knows as “Mathematical Odegbami” today, I use the opportunity to share what has been uppermost in my mind, and that is the creation of a sporting hall of Fame in the state.



“The idea is to preserve the names of these great stars for posterity, and to also use it to spur the younger generation for active national service”, Ajadi said.



He recalled fond references in the sporting fraternity usually made of Odegbami, saying all were due to his evergreen impact on the sport.



“Even now, Odegbami remains an inspiration, who led the national team to great conquests and eventually became a sports analyst in both the print and electronic media as well as a publisher.



“Each of these things he did with creativity and excellence, and one way of making his legacies endure is by giving him due in a hall of fame to be established by an NNPP-led government in the state.

Ajadi used the opportunity to urge youths in the state to use their energies positively so that they could become true and worthy ambassadors of the state.

“I urge our youths to remain diligent and committed in their chosen field of endeavours so that they could stand to be celebrated someday.