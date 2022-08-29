Obaseki Wins Award







Ongoing interventions by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to strengthen Edo health system and enhance access to quality and affordable healthcare for residents have continued to gain recognition as the governor, at the weekend, bagged the best performing Governor in routine immunisation in the South-south region.

The accolades was given by the federal government through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The award was presented to the Commissioner for Health, Edo State, Prof. Obehi Akoria, who represented the Governor, by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha.

According to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Obaseki emerged the Best Performing Governor in the South-south region as he “stood out by establishing the electronic patient record system in 52 primary health care centers, and established telemedicine hubs in Ugbor and Oredo Primary Health Care Centers in collaboration with Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA).”

The agency further said: “Obaseki redistributed health workers from HMA to EDSPHCDA to improve service delivery, recruited health workers for EDSPHCDA and migrated PHC staff pay points to the State Government.”

According to Akoria, the award was well-deserving, adding, “Governor Obaseki has continued to show commitment towards revolutionising the healthcare sector in Edo, pursuing a holistic decentralisation of the system, upgrading primary healthcare centres and equipping them with world-class equipment and manpower to guarantee the delivery of efficient, affordable and quality healthcare services to Edo people.”

She said the state was revving up efforts to strengthen regulation of the healthcare sector, ensuring a resilient and strong system to deliver world-class healthcare services to residents across all Edo communities.