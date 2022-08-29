NGX to Highlight Impact of Circuit Breakers in Capital Market

Kayode Tokede

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has announced that is set to host capital market stakeholders to a Circuit Breaker webinar this week.

The virtual event themed, “Role and Impact of Index Circuit Breakers in the Capital Market”, is designed to increase awareness and enhance the understanding of NGX Circuit Breakers among stakeholders.

The NGX Circuit Breaker Webinar will feature leading capital markets experts across the globe including the Vice President of Research at CBOE Holdings Inc, Chicago, William Speth, Financial Economist, World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), Kaitao Lin, and Jude Chiemeka, Divisional Head, Capital Markets, NGX.

The webinar is positioned to bring together Market Operators, Asset Managers, Pension Funds Administrators, Banks, Retail Investors and Regulators.

NGX Circuit Breaker webinar is consistent with the Exchange’s commitment to providing avenues for engagement on its various products and services, with the aim to enhance stakeholders’ knowledge and deepen capital market activities.

Capital markets continue to be impacted by economic headwinds; leading to volatility that if not checked could adversely affect the market.