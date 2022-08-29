  • Monday, 29th August, 2022

Moses Simon Lifts Nantes with Second Goal of New Season

EUROPEAN LEAGUES

*VAR denies Osimhen winning goal as Fiorentina hold Napoli 

Nigeria’s Moses Simon provided an assist and scored as French Cup holders Nantes came from behind to beat Toulouse 3-1 in the Ligue 1 yesterday.

The goal was Simon’s second in the four weeks old top French league.

The Super Eagles player had provided the assist to Evann Guessand that helped Nantes cancelled Toulouse lead in the 50th minute. Egypt striker Mostafa Mohamed fired Nantes into the lead in the 55th minute before Simon sealed the victory with the third goal in the 61st minute. The victory moved Nantes to 11th spot with PSG, Marseille and Lens who are all tied on 10 points leading the standing on goals difference.

Earlier on Saturday, another Nigerian international Terem Moffi netted twice as Lorient beat 10-man Clermont 2-1.

A fortnight ago, Simon grabbed his first goal of the season as Nantes battled to a 1-1 draw against Lille in a Ligue 1 fixture.

The 27-year-old Super Eagle put the Canaries ahead in the 28th minute but second-half substitute Ismaily ensured Lille picked a point from the second game of the season at Stade de la Beaujoire with a well-taken effort in the 76th minute.

Simon was handed another start by manager Antoine Kombouare and he almost scored the opener in the 11th minute when he combined well with Egypt international Mohamed, but after evading his two markers, he shot wide.

Elsewhere in Europe last night, Victor Osimhen was denied a goal by VAR as as Napoli were held goalless by Fiorentina in the Italian Serie A clash.

Another Super Eagle forward, Ademola Lookman, was on the winning side as Atalanta claimed another precious three points after they defeated Verona 1-0 in Sunday’s Serie A game.

It was Lookman’s second league appearance and never disappointed as he was a thorn in the flesh of Verona defenders.

He was later substituted in the 46th minute by Muriel.

