  • Monday, 29th August, 2022

Lewandowski’s Brace Claims Back-to-back Wins for Barca

Sport | 2 mins ago


LALIGA

Barcelona claimed back-to-back La Liga wins with a 4-0 victory over Real Valladolid at Camp Nou last night.

Robert Lewandowski netted a brace for a second time in as many games as Xavi’s side strolled to victory.

The Poland striker combined with Raphinha for the opener in the 24th minute, before netting a backheeled effort after the break.

Young midfielder Pedri also scored before half-time and Sergi Roberto added a fourth in added time.

It had been a comfortable game for Barcelona with Valladolid struggling to cope with the hosts’ energy in the final third.

Lewandowski had already come close when a header from a Raphinha cross hit the woodwork and the goalkeeper’s shoulder before bouncing out.

But he calmly finished when he latched on to a fantastic whipped cross from Raphinha.

Barcelona manager Xavi opted to swap Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha on the wings and it soon paid dividends as Dembele assisted Pedri for the game’s second.

Valladolid tried to fight back, with the introduction of captain Roque Mesa from the bench giving them a spark, but their pressure was short-lived.

Barca regained their stronghold and Lewandowski made it 2-0 in the 64th minute.

Sergi Roberto then rounded off an excellent evening in injury time as he turned in from close range after an effort from Lewandowski rebounded off the bar.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.