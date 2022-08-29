Kubwa FCT Residents Decry Insecurity, Bad Road

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Residents of Kubwa Extension II, Relocation community, have appealed to the FCT Administration and other relevant authorities to quickly mitigate insecurity and other developmental issues that have subjected them to daily nightmarish experiences.

Vice Chairman, Kubwa Extension II, Relocation Residents Association, Mr. Francis Bobai, spoke to newsmen, at the end of the community’s emergency meeting, at the weekend, in the aftermath of a deadly attack on their private security guards, by suspected hoodlums that attempted to rob the community.

The community urged government to come their aid by prioritising provision of functional police post or station, motorable access roads, schools, hospitals, electricity supply and potable water supply in the community, having about one thousand households.

They complained that the relocation settlement, sited on Arab Road, in Bwari Area Council of the FCT, which was mapped out by FCDA in 2003, and duly signed and commissioned to exist, is yet have government presence.

Bobai described the insecurity situation as alarming as five of their security guards were attacked last week, resulting to the death one, while four were hospitalised.

“We deemed fit to cry out to the government to come to our assistance, as we can no longer help ourselves. We pay our taxes, and there is no presence of government within our locality

“We have lived here over 25 years, but to our greatest surprise, we have been neglected by the government. This is because we have provided all necessary infrastructure in terms of access road, electricity supply, water supply (boreholes), in the community, no presence of hospital not even a clinic for emergency cases, no schools, no police,” Bobai said.

He rued insecurity in the community, saying some members of the community were kidnapped while ransom was paid by the community and families of the victims.

“Many times, hoodlums invade our community to rob and matchet most of our residents. Now, most of our security guards are still at Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital and Kubwa Hospital receiving treatment for the injuries inflicted on them by these hoodlums, so it is no longer a situation that affects only Kubwa Extension II Relocation, but the whole FCT, that is why we are looking for a lasting solution from the government.

“We believe that the government can act upon our appeal to curtail the situation, because they have been doing so in many communities, so such should be replicated in our community,” he said.