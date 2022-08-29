Ja-de: An Events-only Hub Launched in Nigeria, Caters for Nigerians Locally, Globally

To bridge the gap between events and event-goers, and in order to connect people to the various events taking place around them, the Ja-de event hub has been launched to cater for Nigerians locally and globally.

According to the management, Ja-de was set up to allow users to post events quickly and easily on its platform, giving them a way to easily connect with the appropriate audience for the event. “It’s fun how simple it is to use and navigate.

“Ja-de only posts content relevant to each section as outlined above. We cover events from the global stage to the local level, making sure to cover every angle.”

Jadè serves as a hub for community-style event announcements, where users can learn about and interact with upcoming events in all cultures.

The agency said www.ja-de.co covers events from all sectors, from entertainment, sport, politics to weddings, tech, business, and many more.

The management disclosed that Deefrent media, an Ireland-based PR agency, is the mother company of Ja-de, adding that it was to satisfy most event goers in Africa since its primary target are based in Africa.

A statement issued by the management said: “In the first 30 days, Ja-de published over 50 events, and over 50 percent of those searches, according to Google Analytics, were organic.

“So if you have any upcoming events that you would like to share, please get in touch with us. You’ll be able to understand how we plan to publicise this event.

“If you have any additional questions, we would be happy to speak with you further. We’ll be heavily advertising this, mainly through Google search engine marketing.”