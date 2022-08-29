  • Monday, 29th August, 2022

Human Resource Influencer Counsels Employers to Promote Healthy Work Life Balance

To reverse the trends of quiet quitting hitting the work environment in recent times, a human resources influencer, Mr. David Oluwayimika, has said it is imperative for employers to promote healthy work balance if the trends must stop. Oluwayimika said quiet quitting, a term now used to describe employees’ unwillingness to go the extra mile for their organization, will reduce the productivity of organizations in the not-too-distant future.

Oluwayimika said the quiet quitting term is catching up on employees because most organisations have not been deliberate in enhancing a perfect work-life balance and this is taking a toll on many employees. He advised organisations to be strategic in promoting healthy work-life balance among their employees.

He said organisations must be creative in seeking out ways to enhance work-life balance in their workforce to increase productivity. In that regard, Oluwayimika advised employers of labour to consider providing the work environment flexibility that suits their operations. He said adopting the hybrid mode of work or remote work may be crucial to creating a work-life balance for employees.

The human resources expert said it is also important that employers get to know the personal situations of their employees, knowing well that people go through different situations at different times. He said situations surrounding employees’ family, health, and life pursuits should not be alien to the employers, and the employers should also help the employees achieve their personal goals.

He further added that urging employees to download apps like Clickafix also helps to enhance work-life balance.

