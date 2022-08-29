Group: Involve Women in Counter Insurgency Operations





Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Gender Strategy Advancement International (GSAI) has said that the federal government has made no discernible efforts to integrate women in counter insurgency operations, forgetting that women are reputed enablers of insurgents’ activities and therefore should constitute a strong target in the disarmament and reintegration processes.

The Group Executive Director, Adaora Onyechere, who stated this during the Women and Peace Cultural exhibition in commemoration of International day of remembrance of victims of insurgence, at the weekend, said women want to be consulted and involved in the analysis of the root causes of violent extremism and terrorism.

At the exhibition, where the GSAI baseline report for women’s participation in politics from 1999 till date was also officially launched, Onyechere said women also want to be represented in mechanisms and structures to counter terrorism, including in national security agencies.

According to her, although the country has developed a National Action Plan to fulfil the UN Security Council Resolution 1325, this is not reflected in the ongoing armed conflict between the Nigerian state and Boko Haram.

She said: “The remembrance of the souls we have lost to terrorists is only the narrative, however the core of this conversation is really how to end terrorism in Nigeria, how to stop you and me from gathering every year to remember the dead rather than to celebrate the living. In Nigeria, women and girls make up at least 79 per cent of approximately 2.5 million people or more displaced people across the country. Over more than 1000 women and girls have been kidnapped from schools, villages, with the Abuja-Kaduna train incident adding to the numbers.

“Unfortunately, while the focus on victimised girls have helped to garner international support, the effort has continued to overlook the role that women and girls play in the insurgency’s operations and ideologies in Nigeria. Despite international condemnation of terrorism, victims often struggle to have their voices heard, their needs supported and their rights upheld. Victims often feel forgotten and neglected once the immediate aftermath of a terrorist attack fades, which means profound consequences for them. With terrorism and extremism taking a heavy toll on communities in Africa in recent years, there is need to involve women in the fight against these evils.”

She added that social-psychological support is one of the most critical component towards helping women and girls who have been victims of terrorism heal and move on with their lives, through whatever skills they decide to engage in.

In her remarks, the wife of Governor of Bauchi State, Aisha Bala Mohammed said the fight against terrorism should be a collective responsibility.

She admonished parents to ensure proper upbringing of their children in sound education, adding that political will is also required from politicians.

“In Bauchi we are doing everything possible to create an enabling environment for all and sundry, in an effort to reduce redundancy and unemployment, irrespective of ethnic and political differences,” the first lady said

On his part, the Director Korean Cultural Center, Mr. Kim Chang Ki encouraged women to continue to stand up for themselves and speak volumes through their works.