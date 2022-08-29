Gombe, Traditional Rulers, Others Pray for late Emir of Funakaye

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday led the state government’s delegation to the funeral prayer (Janazah) of the late Emir of Funakaye, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Mu’azu Muhammad Kwairanga, who passed away in the late hours of August 27, 2022, in Bajoga.

The funeral prayer, which was held at the Funakaye Central Mosque, Bajoga, was attended by thousands of sympathisers from within and outside the state.

Shortly after the funeral prayer, the governor proceeded to the Emir’s Palace where he condoled with the royal family members and also received commiserations from traditional rulers, community leaders, government officials, associates and other sympathisers.

The governor said: “Today, a giant tree has fallen in Gombe State. We have lost a rare gem, a humble and dedicated royal father, who was highly cherished by his subjects and the entire people of the state.”

Yahaya noted that the late monarch lived a life of service and offered counsel and fatherly guidance for the peace, unity, growth and development of the state in particular and Nigeria in general in less than two years of his reign as Emir of Funakaye.

He added that: “His sudden exit is a lesson to all of us, especially considering his status and age, but what was is destined by Allah is not questionable; as such, I am using this medium to urge us all to take solace in the fact that it is Allah who gives and takes at decreed times.”