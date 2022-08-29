Glo Marks 19th Anniversary, Re-commits to Service Excellence

Digital solutions company, Globacom, has expressed gratitude to its subscribers and Nigerians for their support over the past 19 years.

The company, which marks its 19th anniversary this week, having commenced business on August, 29, 2003. In a press statement released in Lagos, Deputy Chief Operating Officer of Globacom, Mr. Bisi Koleosho, expressed appreciation to Glo subscribers and all Nigerians for their faith in the company, and restated its commitment to the provision of world-class communications and digital services. This, he noted, is in line with the corporate promise Globacom made at launch to build a robust communications and technology infrastructure that would consistently deliver value to its esteemed customers.

“As we celebrate our remarkable achievements these past 19 years, we wish to thank our subscribers for keeping faith with us these past 19 years. We assure them that Globacom will remain a catalyst for socio-economic empowerment not only in Nigeria but also in Africa”, Mr. Koleosho said, adding that the company is constantly investing massively in new technologies to exceed customer expectations.

He disclosed that Globacom has been carrying out an aggressive roll-out of network equipment and upgrade of its sites to 4G-LTE across the country in order to continue to offer high speed and quality data experience to its over 56 million subscribers. The process covers the entire scope of telecoms infrastructure upgrade from the core network to access network, transmission and IP network, fiber network, metro access and backbone infrastructure. It also involves rollout out of new sites to increase network coverage in areas that need improvement and to also densify and ease off already congested areas. “This ultimately improves customers’ network experience and satisfaction in terms of service delivery, network quality and coverage,” Koleosho explained.

Globacom’s massive investments in digital technology, array of value added services, strong and unique marketing initiatives have made it the network of choice for millions of telephone users over the past 19 years.

The company has also impacted significantly on international telecom operations with Glo Gateway, the International Wholesale Voice and Data Exchange and Trading Business Unit of Globacom. It is the first operator in Africa to launch gateway switches outside the continent to carry international voice and data traffic. Glo 1, the first privately owned submarine cable, has also addressed the bandwidth requirements of the West African sub-region and led to crashing of data tariffs.