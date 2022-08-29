  • Monday, 29th August, 2022

FIRS, NITDA, Presidential Flag Bearers to Promote eGovt at 2022 Summit

Business | 44 mins ago

Emma Okonji

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), some presidential flag bearers in the 2023 general election and many other organisations and distinguished personalities are set to promote eGovernment at this year’s Nigeria eGovernment Summit, holding on September 27 at the Sheraton Hotels in Ikeja, Lagos.

Organised by DigiServe Network Services, in partnership with Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), the 2022 edition of Nigeria eGovernment Summit, has the theme: ‘Promoting eGovernment in Election Year for Improved Governance’.

Invited speakers include: Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Governor, Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed; Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu; and the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, among others.

Some of the Presidential flag bearers invited include: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of All Progressive Party (APC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Gregory Obi of Labour Party (LP); Prof Chris Imumolen of Accord Party, among other presidential flag bearers

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.