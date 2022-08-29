FIRS, NITDA, Presidential Flag Bearers to Promote eGovt at 2022 Summit

Emma Okonji

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), some presidential flag bearers in the 2023 general election and many other organisations and distinguished personalities are set to promote eGovernment at this year’s Nigeria eGovernment Summit, holding on September 27 at the Sheraton Hotels in Ikeja, Lagos.

Organised by DigiServe Network Services, in partnership with Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), the 2022 edition of Nigeria eGovernment Summit, has the theme: ‘Promoting eGovernment in Election Year for Improved Governance’.

Invited speakers include: Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Governor, Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed; Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu; and the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, among others.

Some of the Presidential flag bearers invited include: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of All Progressive Party (APC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Gregory Obi of Labour Party (LP); Prof Chris Imumolen of Accord Party, among other presidential flag bearers