  • Monday, 29th August, 2022

Court Affirms Ugochinyere’s Election as PDP House of Reps Candidate 

Nigeria | 31 mins ago

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, has declared Ikenga Ugochinyere as the validly nominated candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ideato North and South Federal Constituency election in Imo State.

In a suit challenging his declaration as the winner of the primary election, his challenger Mr. George Igbo approached the Court claiming that the election Ikenga won was held at the Aladimma Mall in Owerri outside the Federal Constituency.

After hearing, Hon. Justice Mabel T. Segun-Bello held that the election venue having been applied for by the PDP to hold in Owerri due to the known security reasons in Imo State and the venue having been approved by the Electoral Commission, the venue remained valid.

 The Court also found that there could not have been another Primary held in Ideato since video evidence shown in the Court proved that the official who purportedly conducted the alleged Ideato primary election was at the Owerri venue and the same person could not have been at two different venues at the same time.

Meanwhile, Akokwa youths have started plans for a grand reception for Ikenga following his victory in court.

