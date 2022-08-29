$23m Abacha Loot: SERAP Writes Buhari, Wants Copy of Agreement with US Published



Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to provide it with a copy of the agreement the federal government recently signed with the United States of America for the repatriation of $23 million stolen by late General Sani Abacha.



In the letter dated August 27, 2022, and signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said by the combined reading of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended), the Freedom of Information Act, and the country’s international obligations, there are transparency obligations imposed on the government to widely publish the agreement on the $23 million Abacha loot.



SERAP stated that providing it with a copy of the agreement and publishing the agreement would allow Nigerians to scrutinise it, and to monitor the spending of the repatriated loot to ensure that the money was not mismanaged or stolen.

The letter read in part: “Your government has a responsibility to ensure transparency and accountability in how any repatriated stolen funds are spent, to reduce vulnerability to corruption and mismanagement.



“SERAP also urges you to provide details of the transparency and accountability mechanisms that have been put in place to ensure that the repatriated funds are not mismanaged, diverted or re-stolen.



“We would therefore be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.

“Publishing a copy of the agreement signed with the US would also promote transparency and accountability in the spending of public funds. Nigerians are entitled to their constitutionally and internationally recognised human right to information.”