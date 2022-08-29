15th Anniversary: Grace FM Boss Pledges More Quality Contents

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

The Management of Grace 95.5FM, a privately owned radio station in Lokoja, has vowed to continue to give its best in providing of quality contents in the areas of reportage, education and entertainments to the people of Kogi State and its environs.

The Managing Director of Confluence Cable Network (CCN), Mr. Simbabi Ogbeha, gave this charge while speaking at farewell bids in honour of the former Head of Department (HOD), Mr. Adesoji Adesina, who left the company at weekend

Ogbeha, who described Adesina as trust worthy personality, embodiment of humility, stressing that Adesina would be missed by the management and staff of CCN.

He, however, wished the outgoing HOD all the best in his future endeavours, adding that he would be remembered for his enormous contribution to development broadcasting journalism.

Meanwhile, the management of Grace Fm Station is set to mark its 15th anniversary and has lined up series of activities to mark the celebration.

Part of the activities to mark the occasion included a road show around Lokoja metropolis on Monday, while Tuesday, August 30, 2022, would be a symposium on the topic “Conventional Media, Social Media And Civil Society: Bolstering Reportage For Socio-economic Development.”