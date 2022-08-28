Wike:  Tale of a Governor’s Funny Songs and Dance

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently undergoing something of a trial with several of its principal members. Among these, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike is having the time of his life. Continuing to baffle onlookers vis-à-vis his intentions for the party and the forthcoming presidential election, Wike has now become the most controversial member of the party. And accompanying his many recent exploits are gyrating songs and dance moves.

Wike has been moving in and out of the limelight in recent days. Since losing the PDP presidential ticket to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Wike has shown himself to be a thorn in the flesh of one and all, not excluding Atiku. Wike’s conduct and performance may appear playful to indifferent observers, but this is not the case for those whose aspirations depend on his support.

During a project inauguration in Port Harcourt some days ago, Wike took the stage to lead his merry audience in dance and song. Going, ‘E dey pain dem, e dey sweet us. As e dey sweet us, e go dey pain dem,’ Wike effectively captured the sentiments of his camp and every other. One can only imagine how the people straining their heads and funds on reconciling Wike with Atiku are feeling at the moment.

Wike is not the first presidential aspirant to be distraught by the results of a primary election. However, he certainly tops the list on those that bounced back the quickest. The only indication that Wike lost to Atiku is his constant diatribe aimed at PDP governors for allegedly betraying him. Oh, and the constant tango with high-tier members of the rival All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as the sardonic songs that are now anthems whenever he attends a public gathering.

Many people have forgotten that Wike is an incumbent governor. In fact, thanks to his obviously happy disposition, chirpy singing and gyration, one would assume that he is the mythical Minister of Happiness that a certain former governor once considered appointing. Alas, Wike’s attitude continues to flummox his fellow party members and throw their plans for 2023 into disarray.