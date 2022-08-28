  • Sunday, 28th August, 2022

When Bolaji Sanusi Buried Dad in Abeokuta…

Life & Style | 31 mins ago

On Saturday, August 20, all roads led to the ancient city beneath the rock, Abeokuta, for the final burial ceremony of Alhaji Rasaki Atanda Sanusi, father of former Managing Director of Lagos Sate Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), Mr. Mobolaji Sanusi.

The beautiful ceremony, held at the prestigious Conference Hotel, Oke Mosan, was attended by prominent Nigerians from Ogun, Lagos and beyond.

For family, friends and associates of the late Alhaji Sanusi, who died at 92, it was a celebration of a life well spent. 

For his children – Abiodun Sanusi, Omotayo Ayanjimi, Asisat Oyedokun, Omotunde Lawal, Odunayo Iriemi and Mobolaji Sanusi, immediate past MD/CEO of LASAA – it was a great opportunity to bid their late father a glorious farewell.

Until his death, Alhaji Rasaki Sanusi was the Otun of Owu Muslims.

