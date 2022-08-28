What’s Tickin’ on TikTok?

TeniTheEntertainer Just Wants To Have A Good Time

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Teni, has one of the most infectious personalities in the Nigerian music industry. She’s known for her wisecracks, skits, and humorous personas. The serial hitmaker shows various sides to herself on her TikTok while having a good time, going from showing off her fashion style to teasing fans with a wedding photoshoot and training her pet dogs. Currently, Teni has a followership of over 340K people and has gotten over 1.4M likes across her videos.

BlakeOffishall Is A Champion

There is something compulsive about the self-confidence that courses through BlakeOffishall’s TikTok feed. The TikTok creator who describes themselves as a champion that excels at the intersection of memes, popular challenges, and dance-offs. His high-octane style of dancing has made him one of TikTok Nigeria’s most influential personalities while his irrepressible personality ensures that he remains well-liked. Currently, the TikToker has over 533K followers on TikTok and has received over 8M likes across his videos.

Viral trends

Ruger – Girlfriend

Inspired by a song of the same title off Ruger’s Second Wave E.P., the “Girlfriend” has become a mainstay on TikTok, birthing a popular sound and trending challenge that has been embraced by many in-app. This trend has reached over 78M video views and 610k videos have been published in-app. A lot of off-platform activities occurred with users on other platforms engaging with the sound via TikTok-published videos.

Trending – #MakeUp

This engaging trend has inspired countless creators in the lifestyle category and general users to recreate makeup looks, share all things makeup including tips and tricks. TikTok creators have taken to this trend with aplomb, with views reaching over 45M video views and about 151k downloads from users engaging with the content.

