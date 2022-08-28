You don’t need to be a politician or even come from Rivers State to know Governor Nyesom Wike. He is one of the most popular governors in Nigeria today, not necessarily because of his achievements in office, but simply due to his over-bloated ego that is currently rocking the boat of his party, the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP).

The governor fell out with former Vice President Abubakar Atiku, after the PDP’s presidential primary election. He believes he was abandoned for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as Atiku’s running mate; hence, he has vowed to crush anyone that stands in his way. Since then, there have been accusations and counter-accusations.

A source, who spoke with Society Watch, disclosed that Wike is embittered by the treatment meted to him by Atiku; PDP Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and some members of the party, in spite of his efforts to prop the party.

The source hinted further that shortly after the 2019 general elections, Atiku left for his base in Dubai, while the party was in a serious financial mess and leadership crisis.

“PDP was like an ‘orphan’ abandoned by everyone after it lost the 2019 presidential election. But Governor Wike rescued it from total collapse; so, he deserved to be compensated for his trouble,” the source added.

However, another source argued otherwise, saying, though Wike, like other leaders of the party, played his expected role, he shouldn’t throw the ‘baby’ he nurtured with the bath water.

“He played his role well, just like some leaders of the party and with the capacity as a PDP governor. Remember he was given a platform to serve by the same party, so it would be catastrophic if he allows himself to be used by enemies of the party,” the source said.

Since the beginning of the crisis, Wike has reportedly been pacified and begged by stakeholders of the party, but he has stuck to his gun.

In the face of all this, the question some party loyalists are asking is: What does Nyesom Wike want?