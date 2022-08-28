The Phoenix Project Graduates First Set of Learners in Style 

At an exclusive graduation ceremony, Accelerate presented its first cohort of learners from The Phoenix Project.

The project which kicked off in April had different stages beginning with the beginner level that had over 5,000 learners trained in different fields in the creative industry spread across three bundles: Film and Production, Business of Entertainment, and Social Media for Business.

These courses were delivered through intuitive learning management, and upon completion, successful learners were admitted into the intermediate and advanced levels which are learner-exclusive structured in-person sessions that expand the knowledge instilled at the beginner level while also preparing them for entrepreneurship and employability in the creative space.

For the intermediate and advanced levels, the Phoenix Project partnered with the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) to train the 200 learners who made the stages. With the high standard of learning in PAU, the participants went through rigorous training relative to the ever-growing creative industry. During these sessions, learners had a combination of assessments and conditions to be met that would ensure their graduation from the programme.

At the end of the assessments, 63 students qualified for graduation while students with exceptional performances were selected to participate in the final stage of the programme called The Phoenix Den — the phase of the programme where participants are selected to either access funding to support their business ideas or gain internship opportunities within a host of creative companies in Nigeria.

According to Jite Ovuraye, Head of Marketing and Operations at Accelerate, “It is important we exist as a platform for all creatives to leapfrog their careers in this sector of the economy. Accelerate strives to go beyond entertainment, and through The Phoenix Project we get to do just that.”

The ceremony was dotted with fun and celebration as graduates, partners, facilitators reminisced on a successful learning journey.