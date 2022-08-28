The Makeup Queen, Banke Meshida, Who Ticks All the Boxes at 44

Fashion and cosmetics are gaining more and more traction all across the world today. As a result, there are so many individuals willing to sacrifice their joys and happiness to participate in the bounty of wealth available to the leaders of this industry. However, so few of these individuals have the innate passion and talent to walk the entire length. Banke Meshida BM Pro, the founder and CEO of BMPro Makeup Group, is one such individual. At 44, she continues to smash the expectations of onlookers, setting herself up as a shining example of a diligent and successful makeup guru.

When it comes to make-up and cosmetology in Nigeria, few people have been able to fuse the business with their innate advantages. BM Pro, with her suaveness and accomplishments in the industry, has raised the bar on her fellows too many times to count. Very recently, she clocked 44 years and earned the regard of even more Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

Of course, if it were by talent alone, BM Pro might have long lost her propulsion. But her momentum, even at 44, continues without obstacles. Her company, BMPro, is also constantly benefiting from the popularity of the beautiful lady, leading others to imitate her and attempt to duplicate her success. Alas, there is more to BM Pro than meets the eye, and simple replication of her strokes and brushes cannot cut it.

While her peers educated themselves in makeup institutions abroad, BM Pro taught herself the art of cosmetics. This was while she was an undergraduate at the University of Lagos. When she graduated with a degree in English Language, she also had lots of experience in the field of beautification. And so began a vocation that has thrived for over two decades.

So, at 44, BM Pro ticks all the boxes for beauty, diligence, and talent. Her husband and children are undoubtedly proud.