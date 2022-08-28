Steve Babaeko Celebrates a Decade of X3M

In terms of creative juice and lasting success, the Lagos-based digital advertising agency known as X3M has a peerless reputation. So vast is the company’s shadow of success that it has exceeded what Nigeria can accommodate and extended to other nations in West Africa, reaching even Central and Southern Africa. But all of this is because of the visions and travails of one man, Steve Babaeko. It has been 10 years since Babaeko started X3M, and his last name is not the most fascinating thing about the entire enterprise.

Babaeko’s presence in the communication industry in Nigeria is only outdone by his presence on the continental stage. Despite his somewhat humble beginnings, Babaeko’s many-leafed passion for the advertising and communications industry has led him to overcome all sorts of obstacles. His determination is one of the reasons X3M has been able to make it so far; his knack for delegating tasks to the most talented, diligent, and reliable people around is another.

In X3M’s decade-long journey, Babaeko has himself outclassed many of his peers. To think that the man who is today considered a multifaceted genius started from somewhere humble, dipped his fingers in many pies, and eventually made it to the peak of the advertising industry. At one time, he was even a copywriter. But all that was needed for him to reach the apex of all that he is, although it is clear now that Babaeko (literally the father of Lagos) is not waiting for anyone to catch up.

To the average Nigerian, Babaeko is only the brains behind X3M Music, the record label responsible for music acts like Simi and Praiz. In truth, the man has strong business interests (and has attained reasonable success) in other industries outside media, including agriculture. Between founding X3M and X3M clocking 10, Babaeko has established himself as an illustrious businessman, resolute philanthropist, and all-round sharp guy.