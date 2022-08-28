Pillars of High Society Set to Honour Prince Adebiyi Adesina

Great times are here once again for Prince Adebiyi Adesina, the congenial Agba Akin Majeobaje of Ibadanland and proud brainiac behind the success of the leading car dealership Nigerian company, Unique Motors. Once again, the stars appear to have gathered for the enjoyment of Adesina, and he is not shy about sharing that glory with pillars of high society. In a little while, these pillars will clink glasses and share the dance floor at Adesina’s behest in celebration of the 11th anniversary of the businessman’s Unique Motors.

Greatness is not something that every human being can grasp, so it is not all that surprising that the news of Adesina’s Unique Motors clocking 11 has not reached every corner of the nation. However, those in high places are already aware and starting to clear their schedules as they prepare to honour the summons from the Agba Akin Majeobaje of Ibadanland to join the festivities.

According to the reports that have managed to fall into the gaps of social media, the celebrations will soon be held. Precisely, pillars of high society will all gather at the Monarch Event Centre, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos, on September 18, 2022. Naturally, Adesina and his lovely wife, Abidemi, will play host and hostess for the sea of traditional monarchs, business people, captains of industries, and other highly regarded dignitaries that are expected at the event.

The biggest news yet is that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, will be available to lead the delegation of the Obas who will attend the big day. This is not altogether surprising considering that Oba Ogunwusi has always been the strongest backer of the Adesinas.

Really, things are getting better and better for Adesina and his family. The kismet of his forefathers has clearly settled on him.