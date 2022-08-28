Oyetola: We’ve Kept Vision of Our Founding Fathers for 31 Years

Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola has said the state has kept faith with the vision of its founding fathers to sustainably build “the state of virtue’’ in its 31 years of creation.

The governor made the declaration in a statement issued in Osogbo yesterday by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan to mark the 31st anniversary of the state.

The then military government headed by retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida carved Osun State out of old Oyo State on Aug. 27, 1991.

Oyetola commended the founding fathers of the state for laying “a solid foundation’’ upon which successive administrations had continued to build on.

He congratulated Osun people on the anniversary and declared that having celebrated the 30th anniversary in a grand style in 2021, it was reasonable to mark the 31st anniversary in a low key.

He said his administration’s policies and programmes were driven by citizens’ needs listed during his “Thank You’’ tour and town hall meetings.

He explained that every responsible government must make people’s demands the bases of its policies and programmes.

The governor noted that his administration could be trusted as it had been able to fulfil most, if not all its campaign promises in spite of its challenges.

“We promised to pay full salary to all our workers, we have not defaulted. We promised to pay pensioners, we have also not defaulted. We promised to build Olaiya Flyover in Osogbo. We have done that.

“We promised to diversify the economy; it is already work in progress. We promised to reform the mining and education sectors, we have done that as well.

“We promised to renovate one Primary Healthcare Centre per ward, we have done 320 out of the 332 and we shall complete the remaining soonest.

“We promised to build, remodel and, in some cases, carry out total rehabilitation of existing roads. That too, we have done, and some other road projects are on-going.

“We will ensure completion of all on-going road projects. We also promised to revive the airport project without inflicting additional burden on the finances of the state.

“I am glad to report that work is on-going at the project site by the Nigerian Air Force and soon, Osun will be home to Africa’s first Aviation City.

“We promised to deliver Ilesa University. Only three days ago, we inaugurated the Implementation Committee,’’ Omipidan quoted Gov. Oyetola as saying.

The governor assured that his administration’s plan to build a truly-diversified and resilient Osun economy remains on course.