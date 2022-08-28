Oxford Business Group, NIPC Sign MoU on Economic Report

John Omo-Izirien

The Oxford Business Group has signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) to produce a report that will highlight the sectors of the economy that are expected to drive recovery in the post-pandemic phase.

The project titled, The Report: Nigeria 2023, will analyse in detail sectors like agriculture, services and ICT, among other related contents.

The MoU was signed by the Director for Human Resources Management, NIPC, Emeka Offor and Country Director,Oxford Business Group, Wen Qian Chang.

The report is expected to shine a spotlight on Nigeria’s energy sector, specifically the Petroleum Industry Act, which was signed into law in 2021, and the key role earmarked for the private sector in unlocking the new legislation’s potential.

With the African Continental Free Trade Area now established, the opportunities for Nigeria to forge new partnerships across the continent and boost intra-regional trade will be another focus.

A statement by the Director, PR and Video Content, Oxford Business Group, Marc-André de Blois quoted Offor as saying that “Nigeria offered a wide range of opportunities for the global investment community, with the government keen to bring the private sector on board for a pipeline of infrastructure projects and the construction of new homes, alongside numerous other collaborative initiatives.”

Welcoming the NIPC on board, Chang, said the 2023 report came at a critical time for Nigeria, with key macroeconomic challenges still an issue and national elections approaching.

The Report: Nigeria 2023 will be produced with the NIPC, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Precise Platforms. It will mark the culmination of more than a year of field research by a team of analysts from Oxford Business Group.

The report will be a vital guide to the many facets of the country, including its macroeconomics, infrastructure, banking, and other sectoral developments. OBG’s publication will also contain contributions from leading representatives across the public and private sectors.

The Report: Nigeria 2023 will be available online and in print. It will form part of a series of tailored studies that OBG is currently producing with its partners, alongside other highly relevant, go-to research tools, including ESG and Future Readiness reports, country-specific Growth and Recovery Outlook articles, and interviews.