Otedola on a National Rescue Mission

The Chairman, Geregu Power Plant, Femi Otedola, will never be found wanting in charitable ventures. Apart from his wizardry as a businessman, Otedola’s philanthropic gestures, especially his wondrous donations now and then, are a testament to the goodness of a man who cannot stop giving.

Otedola and some others in CACOVID, the private sector-driven coalition spearheaded by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), pooled resources across industries to provide technical and operational support, while building advocacy through aggressive awareness driven by the sole aim of combating the Coronavirus in Nigeria.

This gesture showed how he had always been at the forefront of fighting with a commitment to reduce the number of lives lost to diseases, such as COVID-19, cancer and kidney diseases, among others. This has fetched him standing ovations and recognitions not only in Nigeria but across the globe.

No doubt, this explains the reason President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him as one of the executive members of the National End Malaria Council (NMEC), a body established to eliminate the scourge of malaria in the country.

No one will forget in a hurry how he shattered all records in charity in Nigeria with a humongous donation of N5 billion to the Save the Children Foundation in 2019.

Otedola, in giving to the cause of humanity, believes it is far better and more gratifying to make a difference in the lives of the poor.