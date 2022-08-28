More Crisis Engulf UK Chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo as Ukemenam Takes a Bow

If you think there is an end in sight to the crisis that has engulfed the United Kingdom Chapter of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, you are better have a rethink.

Instead the better has taken another dimension as its recently elected president, Prof. Joe Ukemenam, has been pressured to make a quick exit, Society Watch gathered.

As revealed, the ink had hardly dried on the paper on which his election was announced when a new controversy arose over media reports credited to Ukemenam which rubbed members of his executive on the wrong side.

Calmed nerves were frayed again, leading to long knives being drawn against Ukemenam in the form of a disclaimer.

However, in a move that caught many by surprise, instead of fighting back as expected, the honourable Professor chose to save the organisation another round of trouble by opting to throw in the towel. He was quoted saying “I owe it to Ndigbo to resign from my position as the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK. No one person is bigger than Ndigbo and that is the brief legacy I leave behind.”

Also, the joint statement issued by the trio of Mazi Kingsley Offor, Chief Uche Osuigwe and Mazi Charles Nwaogwugwu; who are designated as Acting President, General Secretary and Publicity Secretary respectively had disassociated themselves and Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK from the views credited to Ukemenam, saying, “ that at the time of the said interview, Prof Joe Ukemenam who had already handed over his duties to his deputy due to his trip abroad, was neither speaking on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK nor was he mandated to act or speak on our behalf.”

Following this unfortunate turn of events, Ukemenam reasoned that although he was proud to be sworn in as the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK at the House of Common, London UK on 16 June 16, 2022, “so it is with sincere gratitude, and sadness, that I must now vacate this revered position.”