Liverpool Equal Premier League Record in 9-0 Demolition of Bournemouth

•Haaland nets first hat-trick in English topflight to save Man City blushes

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool equalled the English Premier League’s record win yesterday with a 9-0 crushing of Bournemouth at Anfield.

The Reds stole the spotlight as they recovered massively from Monday’s lacklustre 2-1 loss at Manchester United in astonishing style.

After three games without a win, the Reds rebounded by equalling Manchester United’s 9-0 wins against Ipswich in 1995 and Southampton in 2021, as well as Leicester’s thrashing of Southampton in 2019.

It took just three minutes for Luis Diaz to strike at Anfield as the Colombia winger headed home Roberto Firmino’s cross.

Three minutes later, Liverpool moved further ahead as Harvey Elliott bagged his first Premier League goal with a 20-yard curler.

Trent Alexander-Arnold rifled into the top corner from 25 yards in the 28th minute.

After providing three assists, Firmino scored himself with close-range volley to put the result beyond doubt by the 31st minute.

Elsewhere on the English topflight, Erling Haaland scored a 19-minute second-half hat-trick as champions Manchester City fought back from two goals down to claim a thrilling 4-2 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.

The visitors looked on course to win at Etihad Stadium for the second consecutive season when they led 2-0 at the break through John Stones’ own goal and Joachim Andersen’s powerful header.

However, City’s first effort on target saw them reduce the arrears shortly after the break when Bernardo Silva’s shot deflected off Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp past Vicente Guaita.

And with the hosts in complete command Haaland took centre stage.

The Norwegian nodded in Phil Foden’s cross to draw Pep Guardiola’s side level, then prodded in Stones’ wayward shot to complete the turnaround.

With Palace chasing the game, Haaland rounded off the scoring, racing on to Ilkay Gundogan’s pass and holding off Joel Ward to cap a fine performance, before being replaced to a rapturous ovation from the home fans.

At Stamford Bridge, 10-man Chelsea beat Leicester 2-1 while Manchester United’s revival continued with a 1-0 victory at Southampton.

Arsenal also maintained their perfect start to the new season with a dramatic 2-1 win against Fulham.