IMO AND THE GUESSING GAME

Stanley Okoroafor contends that the offensive against former deputy governor, Gerard Irona, is unfortunate

Since 2020, Imo State’s decline both in its political and economic spheres are legion and far-ranging. The elevation of a Supreme Court-induced government first led to democratic trust deficit in the government. If the Supreme Court can impose a Governor, it cannot afford to superimpose trust on the people, so it seems. Added to that, insecurity has taken a toll on the state, such that the Governor, Hope Uzodinma, is now looking for scapegoats to hang the toga of guilt.

In that dark side of search, Uzodinma’s easiest supposed prey happened to be former Deputy Governor, Engr Gerald Irona. The belief and tactics within Uzodinma’s circle is that in attempt to get to the duly elected Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, let’s first get Irona. A move that has regrettably conditioned the Uzodinma’s ‘government’ to label all sort of allegations against the person of Irona.

First, since the well-orchestrated and choreographed Supreme Court judgement that unconstitutionally ousted the duly elected government of Ihedioha and Irona from office, Uzodinma and his henchmen have spared no effort to make life uncomfortable for Irona. Uzodinma and some of his commissioners have continued to stage proxy wars, deploying all forms of subterfuge, unwarranted and undue use of every opportunity to vilify Irona and bring him to public odium.

The Uzodinma government has severally and wrongfully accused Irona before leaders of the oil producing communities of Ohaji and Oguta of financial malfeasance while he served as Deputy Governor. This is a ploy to paint Irona in bad light before his home front. But this will end in futility. The effort to incite his people against Irona will likewise be of no effect.

More audaciously, in a move to rope in Irona at all costs, the Uzodinma’s government has carried out over five forensic audit of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC). All to no avail as they have found nothing incriminating against him.

Warp and all, there are constitutional ways for Uzodinma to bring Iroha to account for any perceived wrongs committed against the state. The deployment of brute force and illegal means will only stand to hurt Uzodinma and his cliques. The best advice anyone can offer is for Uzodinma to go to court if he has sufficient evidence to do so and should stop inciting people against Irona.

The height of this macabre dance of shame being orchestrated and tele-guided from Douglas House is the recent protest in Imo on the 10th of August, 2022 against Irona and others, accusing them of being the sponsors of insecurity in Imo State. To what extent does the rented crowd which Uzodinma deployed solve the problem of insecurity in Imo State? What is the end result of such low-profile strategy by a state government? Is that how to tackle insecurity, which is a result of poor governance credentials and understanding? Why not approach the court if the government has evidence against Irona and prosecute him legally?

Thus, the recent plots targeted at the person of Irona cannot be swept under the rug. These are the footprints of authoritarianism before they strike. Hence, it is imperative to draw the attention of the public to these sinister plots to persecute Irona on all fronts.

Imo State has suffered so much degradation. The state should focus on how to improve the economic status of the state; improving its economy of scale, governance architecture and infrastructural development. Imo needs to move beyond monstrous politics to policy issues that will better the lot of the people.

These are tough times for Imo citizens, such that fear is the most vital factor now governing the state. Imo State has been reduced to the backwaters of arson, crime and insecurity. There are even speculations about a plan to push forward a petition over a phantom militia.

Yet, despite all these provocations, Irona has remained calm, level-headed and peaceful, while still helping to push for a better governed state of our dreams.

While it is the right of Imo State to entrench accountability and transparency in government; it is not its right to do that by seeking political vendetta, intimidation and persecution through the back door. Mr Uzodinma is all aware of the legal channels required in seeking redress for wrongdoings against the state. Intimidation, renting crowd to protest against Irona and others and targeted threats are certainly not part of the pathways to constitutional and legally binding process.

Okoroafor writes from Oguta, Imo State