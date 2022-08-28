Family Feud Comes to Nigeria

In a colourful event held recently at its headquarters, MTN Nigeria announced that it would be premiering the Nigerian version of the popular reality television show ‘Family Feud Nigeria’. The Family Feud franchise has a presence in over 45 countries.

The show follows the format of two families of four competing by guessing general knowledge questions whose answers are determined by a survey to win a grand prize of N5 million.

“With the pandemic, the economic circumstances that we find ourselves in, it’s becoming even more important for families in Nigeria to find a way to stay, work and play together,” said Acting Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, Aisha Mumuni on the significance of the show in enabling families to build stronger bonds.

Similarly, the CEO of Ultima Studios, who is also a partner, Femi Ayeni, further spoke on the expected impact the show will have on Nigerians generally.

“We thought at this stage in the lives of Nigerians where things are not quite as smooth as they used to be: security issues, and infrastructure issues, we thought this was the game show to bring Nigerians together,” Ayeni said.

To host the popular show, Nigerian singer and actress Bisola Aiyeola was selected after edging out other personalities who auditioned for the spot in 2019.

Family Feud Nigeria is expected to start airing in the first week of October.