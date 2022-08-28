City Businessman, Omo’Oba Ademuyiwa Adedeji, Painted the Town Red for Mum’s Burial

“A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them.”

This timeless quote by Victor Hugo captures the relationship between a mother and her child.

It is, therefore, understandable the pains in the heart of Omo’ba Ademuyiwa Adedeji, following the passing of his mum, Madam Oyinade Adedeji, at a very ripe age of 95 last month.

Not one to do things in half measures, Adedeji, Chairman, Havard Stockwell Nigeria Limited, left no stone unturned to give his mother a truly befitting burial.

The burial ceremony, which was held yesterday, August 27, in Epe, his ancestral home, was attended by political heavyweights and society bigwigs as well as other close friends of Adedeji.

It was gathered that Adedeji, also a lawyer, real estate and financial expert, made no secret of his plans to make the party one that would be talked about for a long time.

His company, according to experts, is one of the fastest growing and major players in the real estate sector of the Nigerian economy. He is known to have successfully turned several bushes into cities in the last few years of venturing into the business.

As a result of his peerless charm and remarkable presence, Adedeji always leaves a deep impression on everyone he comes across.