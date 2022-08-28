Between Arthur Eze and Andy Uba

Nothing is ever really white and black in politics and business in Nigeria. In fact, when they appear to be, one should be terrified because it would mean that God’s fingers are involved or that there is no divine interest in the matter. For Senator Andy Uba, the prominent politician and former Senator from the Anambra South Senatorial District of Anambra State, things are not looking at all fine. To put it bluntly, everything is looking black and white for him, with onlookers staring between him and his old nemesis, oil mogul Arthur Eze.

Social media is currently agog following the recent news of Uba’s misfortune in the hands of the officials of the Execution Unit of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja and members of the Nigeria Police Force. According to the reports, these representatives of the rule of law divested Uba of his vehicles on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. This operation was carried out in response to a judgment delivered by the court in which Uba was found guilty of owing N50 million to Oranto Petroleum Limited.

Oranto Petroleum Limited is just another oil company that Uba borrowed money from. However, the oil company is owned by none other than Uba’s longtime rival, Eze. In other words, Uba is riding down the gory lane of nationwide embarrassment and mortification because he owes Eze’s company N50 million, and Eze is more than happy to squeeze him dry.

The tango between Uba and Eze is not new. Over the years, their conflict has extended to both Eze’s business domain and Uba’s political terrain. However, it seems that Eze currently has the upper hand, especially considering that he recently got himself a private jet that reportedly cost N27 billion. Compared to Uba’s debt of N50 million, well, it is a drop in the bucket. Nevertheless, Uba must pay or continue to suffer regular episodes of property seizure, not minding the discomfiture from these episodes and Eze’s apparent schadenfreude.