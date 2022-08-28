Another Big Chapter for Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede

It is the beginning of a new era at the Fund Managers Association of Nigeria (FMAN) with the recent appointment of Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede as the President of the fund managers association. By so doing, FMAN has cemented its place among industry-monitoring institutions in the country as it most certainly draws on the almost three-decades-long experience of Aig-Imoukhuede in Nigeria’s corporate sector.

Without question, Aig-Imoukhuede’s qualifications for the post of FMAN President are unquestionable. Since setting himself up as a brilliant, progressive, and trustworthy banker, Aig-Imoukhuede has been recognised as one of the top-tier financial management personnel in the country. Moreover, with his work at Access Bank and Coronation Capital Limited as evidence of his strong character and focus, Aig-Imoukhuede is undoubtedly one of the leading corporate leaders in Nigeria.

Aig-Imoukhuede’s recent gig with FMAN is no surprise. Ever since the man stepped on the carpets of corporate Nigeria, it has been one victory after another. In fact, Aig-Imoukhuede has defined and redefined the peaks of management success many times. He has even managed to replicate his feats in adjacent industries and sectors, not counting the fields of health and legal representation or corporate law.

In spite of all his achievements, it is obvious that Aig-Imoukhuede will not take the FMAN appointment for granted. In fact, the new position is a fine opportunity for him to extend his already strong influence to the fund-managing corners of corporate Nigeria. If Aig-Imoukhuede can do to this industry what he did with banking, the horizon would be dotted with forthcoming episodes of corporate revolution.