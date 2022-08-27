Zenith Bank Tennis Ignites Lagos Country Club

The 2022 Zenith Bank Lagos Country Club Tennis Championship has served off with about 80 players vying for honours in four categories.

Tennis Section captain, Omon Ehighebolo disclosed that the tournament, which is one of the biggest in the club’s calendar, will see participants compete in Men’s Singles A, Men’s Singles B, Women’s Doubles and Men’s Veterans.

In some of the matches played Thursday evening, Deji Oguntoye overcame a slow start to beat Jide Adefeso 6-4, 6-4 while Bimbo Okubena saw off Peter Mgbeahuru 6-3 6-2.

Ehighebolo advanced by defeating Akin Osiyemi 6-2, 6-2 while last year’s beaten finalist, Idemudia Ujiagbe, who won in 2019, breezed past Kola Sofola to enhance his chances of reclaiming the title he lost to Destiny Da Silva as the latter is conspicuously missing in the tournament due to fitness issues.

In the Men’s Singles B, Tunde Adeniji outplayed Adesanmi Yemi-Sofunmade 6-3, 6-1 while

Laja Adeshina defeated Tola Olabajo 6-4 6-3.

Tennis Section chairman Barrister Babatunde Fashanu (SAN) expressed delight at the enthusiasm shown by club members towards the tournament and commended Zenith Bank for sustaining the sponsorship of the tournament.

“We look forward to the conclusion of the tournamament which promises to be exciting as members are eager to prove some points,” Fashanu said.