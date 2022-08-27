Verve Announces New Promo to Reward Consumers 

Leading payment technology and card business, Verve has announced the launch of its third National Consumer Promo, which aimed to reward cardholders.

According to the organisation, the promo allows cardholder with the highest number of transactions to stand a chance of winning N1 million monthly, while 200 cardholders will also be rewarded with N20,000 monthly having transacted with their verve card on ATM and POS, as well as when paycodes are generated for transactions.

The organisation stated that the promo, which will culminate on October 30, is being executed in partnership with eight banks including, First Bank, Zenith, Access, Ecobank, FCMB, Union, Fidelity and United Bank for Africa (UBA).

It encouraged consumers to participate in the exercise by transacting with their verve card or renew their expired card, while non-Verve card can get one to increase their chance in the promo.

Speaking, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Interswitch, Cherry Eromosele explained that the National Consumer Promo was created to expose customers to a rewarding and customer-focused benefits, whilst also addressing consumers’ lifestyle needs.

She said, “From the inception of the promo, we have explored new and exciting ways to reward loyal cardholders who seek a convenient and trusted means of payment, but also a fulfillment of their everyday needs.

“With this reward program, we will continue to prioritise our cardholders’ needs as well as acknowledge the immense value of their loyalty to the Verve brand. We implore all Verve cardholders to seize this opportunity to transact and enjoy.”