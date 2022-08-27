UAE and Nigeria’s Missed Opportunity

To say that the high incidence of young people fleeing their countries for other countries is a Nigerian problem would be largely unfair to the Giant of Africa. It is an African problem as much as it is a problem wherever people are fleeing poverty and conflict.

It is human problem that many of those who are intent on fleeing their countries for other countries are those caught in the vicious cycle of poverty and conflicts from which they seek a desperate escape.

According to a recent survey of young Africans from 15 countries, a disturbing number want out of the continent.

According to the report, the Covid-19 pandemic, climate crisis, political instability and violence are some of the chief factors that have shaped this wantaway mentality. The survey recently published by the African Youth Survey showed that out of about 4,500 young people interviewed aged between 18 and 24, only 32% were optimistic about Africa`s prospects, a drop of 11% since the last survey of its kind was published in early 2020.

Interestingly, the survey also showed that apart from Ghana and Rwanda where a greater percentage of the young people interviewed believed that their country was going in the right direction, young people in all the other countries interviewed believed that their country was headed in the wrong direction.

It does not take a diviner to paint a picture that has increasingly become apocalyptic. Here in Nigeria, it is an open secret that many young Nigerians cannot wait for the day when they will bid farewell to the country of their birth.

Already, many have tried, survived the horrors of the Libyan desert only to be brought back home. Many have perished in the course of making the perilous journey. Many who have remained behind in Nigeria are somewhat stuck here, remaining behind only because efforts they have made to leave the country are yet to bear fruits.

As an increasing number of Nigerians seeks a sort of fire escape out of Nigeria, the United Arab Emirates has become a choice destination for many of them. The Western Asian country is oil-rich and attractive to many migrants including Nigerians who see in the country the proverbial greener pastures.

Recently, the oil-rich kingdom was said to have imposed visa ban on Nigerians following cult clashes. The cult clashes reportedly erupted between rival Eiye and Aiye cult groups in the Sharjah part of the country.

A video released of the incident was said to have prominently featured a group of men with matchetes who were yelling in an apartment parking lot, chasing one another and damaging public properties.

The incident happened towards the end of last month and drew the attention of security personnel who swiftly made arrests and promised prosecution.

There has been no official statement but multiple sources have confirmed that visa restrictions are indeed in place owing to the disturbance recorded.

It cannot be overemphasized that the least Nigerians who find themselves in other countries can do is become good ambassadors of the country.

Things may not yet be working here as they should, however, improving the image of the country both at home and elsewhere is the responsibility of every citizen of the country. In exercise of this responsibility, the least a Nigerian anywhere can do is to be of good behaviour.

As events in the UAE have shown, when in another country, being of good behaviour is beneficial not just to those who take the pains to be good ambassadors of their country, but their fellow citizens as well as the country in question.

In the same vein, to take to criminality in a foreign country has been shown to dampen the chances of those who choose crime as well as put their country under an unfair amount of scrutiny.

Kene Obiezu,

Twitter: @kenobiezu