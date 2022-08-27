Stellar Year for Timaya, Gears up for 9th Album

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Dancehall artiste, Timaya has had it so good lately and is gearing up for his 9th album titled ‘Chuloverse’. As far as 2022 goes, Timaya is intent with smash-hits. Off the album, he had dropped three solid singles including ‘Charger’, a stirring Amapiano rhythm, which comes on the heels of his debut 2022 inspiration track, ‘No Pressure’. And the latest ‘Get My Money Right’.

Timaya has had a stellar year with ‘Cold Outside’ dominating global charts and his last album “Gratitude” still getting various nominations across the continent almost two years after release.

The singer who recently celebrated his 42nd birthday amid his Caribbean/American tour, wrote “Happy Birthday Highest Chulo. I love you Timaya” on his Instagram page.

Having performed in over four countries since July, the tour will last till early September.

He performed in Belize, Boston and Las Vegas. Prior to the tour, Timaya performed in Rwanda. And the fans had more than enough of the Timaya jam.

Although the date for the forthcoming album is yet to be announced, it packs potentials. Timaya has a long streak of albums filled with hit songs back to back.

‘Chuloverse’ will see that ‘Plantain Boy wey give him mama joy’ in a new form and all his elements in this forthcoming album.

He promises to welcome you to the ‘Chuloverse’ filled with everything exciting and more you can think of. Observers are quite anxious for this one. Hopefully we get to see some interesting local and international collaborations.

Unlike the 15-track ‘Gratitude’ which had no guest artiste, strictly Timaya alone. Since his inception in August 2005, that’s 17 years ago, with ‘True Story’, his debut album, Timaya quietly noted of his anniversary into the mainstream. The award-winning musician has released eight studio projects; True Story, Gift And Grace, De Rebirth, LLNP – Long Life N Prosperity, Upgrade, Epiphany, Chulo Vibes EP and Gratitude 2020.