Queen Park Rangers Woo Leon Balogun

Queens Park Rangers boss, Michael Beale is lining up a move for Nigeria international defender Leon Balogun, according to West London Sport.

The 34-year-old is currently on the market as a free agent following his release from Rangers over the summer, a club where he worked with Beale when he was the assistant to Steven Gerrard.

German-born Balogun, who has amassed 46 caps for Nigeria in his career, signed for the Gers in the summer of 2020 following a brief spell at then-Championship side Wigan Athletic, and played 65 times in all competitions for the club north of the border.

Balogun could add some grit to the QPR backline which has been suspect in the last two seasons. Last season, they conceded 59 goals in the Championship. And this season, they have continued, conceding seven in five games.

Also, Balogun is not new to English football, as he previously played for Wigan Athletic and Brighton.

Balogun has been without a club since the expiration of his contract two months ago. However, the status quo could change soon.

It would be a reunion of sorts if the deal were to happen as Balogun and current Queens Park Rangers boss worked together at Rangers.

The centre-back has played in the EFL Championship before, making 11 appearances in the division during a loan spell with Wigan Athletic in the second half of the 2019-2020 season.

Queens Park Rangers are also keen on signing Aston Villa starlet Tim Iroegbunam.

Beale has also worked with the Anglo-Nigerian in the past as he was Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa before taking the QPR job prior to the start of the 2022-2023 campaign.

Iroegbunam signed a new deal with Aston Villa last March, keeping him at the club until 2027.