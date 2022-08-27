Oratory Movie Returns to the Screen in Lagos







Yinka Olatunbosun

For the Salesian Youth Movement, it is yet another time to reinvigorate the effort to save vulnerable children with another private screening of the movie, “Oratory.’’ Directed by the UK-based Obi Emelonye, the movie is a part of the movement to support internally displaced persons.



Starring Rich Lowe, Eyinna Nwigwe and Celeste Marcone, the movie tells the tale of the life of Rev. Fr, Michael Simmons, (played by Rich Lowe Ikenna), an American Catholic priest on a missionary trip from Turin, Italy to Ikoyi, Lagos. Once in Lagos, the plight of street children in Makoko catches his attention and he resolves to help alleviate their predicament. To achieve that, Fr. Simmons must do all he can to confront Shuga, the dangerous Makoko Kingpin who has the street boys locked in criminal servitude.



During the press briefing to announce this screening in Lagos, the Chairman of the organising committee of the screening, Gbenga Adebija described the flick as ‘’globally acclaimed’’ having premiered in Dublin, London, Turin, Venice and Abuja.

“The Oratory is not the destination, it is a milestone on the journey,’’ he said. “The end game is to create an inclusionary framework for the upliftment of homeless, delinquent and juvenile youths who are at risk of negative societal situations such as violence, sexual abuse, trafficking and crime.’’



The Executive Producer of the movie, Rev. Father Cyril Odia also said that there is no use preaching to people on empty stomach. Hence, the Salesians have no fewer than 50 Child Protection Centres to rehabilitate vulnerable and displaced children.

“There are so many young people on the streets in different parts of the country. It is enormous but then we have to do what we can as salesians. We are a non-profit with the mission of caring for the youths and those in need.’’



According to Rev Father Maximus Okoro, the movie which was screened on August 19 in Lagos is to create a social reawakening for the youths who individually have dreams.

One of the actors in the movie, Enyinna Nwigwe revealed that although he would consider himself as an accidental actor, his role in Oratory is proof that indeed acting is a calling. The actor who founded Enyinna Nwigwe Foundation to cater for underprivileged children willingly partnered with the Salesians on this project.



“Despite the fact that I am a catholic, I had never heard about Don Bosco until the movie was done. Don Bosco’s method of teaching was based on love and not punishment.’’

The actor expressed concern on the gradual erosion of the middle-class in Nigeria and the abandoned youths who are in need of encouragement, empowerment and mind-set change.

“What we have is a movie where all the human elements are involved: love, pain, emotions,’’ he said.