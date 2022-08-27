New Reality Show Unveiled to Discover Chefs, Mixologists

Omolabake Fasogbon

A new reality show, Taste2Fame has been launched to enable food entrepreneurs and cocktail mixologists to showcase their skills and creativity.

According to the Executive Director of Taste2Fame, Chris Moweta, the show provides a platform to expose contestants to wide range of opportunities but also task them on professionalism, creativity, versatility, presentation and dynamism.

While urging on interested ones to enter for the contest that closes by October 20, Moweta informed that the programme would explore foods and drinks across Nigeria and beyond, tasked contestants to create original recipes and new recipes from existing ones.

He said: “Because we have immense respect for our prospective audience, we are presenting to them a show that will showcase excellence in every sense of the word – from stage design to lighting, costumes, cinematography and programming, Taste2Fame will give the audience a real spectacle to behold. Before now, there have been contests involving mixologists, but they have always been on a relatively small scale, and they have definitely never been at a national level.

“For the very first time in any show in Nigeria, we are giving mixologists national relevance and we are giving them equal opportunity to win big prize monies.

Two ultimate winners will emerge to claim the star prizes. The chef and the mixologists will be recognised and rewarded equally.”

The programme will air for five weeks in November on select stations across Nigeria.