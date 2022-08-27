Mercedes-Benz Presents First glimpse of  new EQE SUV Interior

Bennett Oghifo

The EQE SUV is the multi-purpose variant of the EQE executive sedan, available just like this latter model with the key innovations found in the EQS, yet at the same time even more dynamic than the EQS SUV. In terms of headroom and legroom, as well as elbow room, the five-seater EQE SUV is one of the most spacious representatives of its class. The EQE SUV celebrates its world premiere on October 16, 2022.

The EQE SUV is based on the large electric platform from Mercedes-EQ. On top of this it boasts an interior that has been constantly digitized. For the U.S. market, the EQE SUV is standardly equipped with a 12.8” Central OLED Touchscreen Portrait Display with 12.3” Instrument Cluster.

The dominant outer vents have a turbine design, deliberately playing on the theme of hyper analogue through the contrast between high-tech precision mechanics. The front section of the center console joins the instrument panel and is free-standing in space. The vent band from the cockpit is visually continued in the front doors. A floating control cluster with integrated door opener and seat controls takes over the functional interpretation of formerly purely decorative elements.

Avant-garde as well as traditional materials and colors give the interior a special atmosphere. Five coordinated color combinations underscore the generous sense of spaciousness. The EQE SUV is immersed in a progressive and luxurious world of color comprising warm and cool tones (e.g. the warm, modern sable brown combines with techy-looking neva grey).

A hybrid trim element brings together the warmth of wood with the technical coolness of real aluminum. The trim in an anthracite 3D relief-look finish, on the other hand, features fine metal pigments. The laser-cut trim element backlit with the Mercedes-Benz pattern also creates a special ambience.