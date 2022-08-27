Man Utd, Napoli Mute on Osimhen, Ronaldo Swap

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move to Serie A side Napoli in a deal that could see Super Eagles Striker Victor Osimhen switch in the opposite direction to Manchester United.

There have been unending reports that Ronaldo wants to cut short his stay at Manchester United barely a year after he joined because the club failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Sporting Lisbon have been linked with the 37-year-old attacker. However, nothing concrete has emerged from the talks.

Nonetheless, reports of a move to Serie A side Napoli have waxed stronger in recent days. And according to talks, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has traveled to Naples to hold talks with the former Scudetto winners.

According to Sports Witness, if Ronaldo moves to Napoli, Osimhen could also leave for Manchester United in a deal believed to be around €120-€130million.

Osimhen has also been linked with a lot of teams this summer, with Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Chelsea among his suitors.

Nevertheless, the masked Nigerian marksman could say goodbye to the Partenopeans considering especially with the possibility of reduced playtime.

Still, the transfer would be a massive one, as it involves a lot of intricacies because of Ronaldo’s wages and Osimhen’s value.