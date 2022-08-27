LVI Art Gallery Hosts Maiden Edition of TR Residency for Visual Artists 

A growing art gallery and the news of a first-of-its-kind residency were the highlights of a recent tour of the LVI Art Gallery and Cultural Nexus in Lagos. Yinka Olatunbosun reports.

Although the size of the Lekki-based art gallery, LVI Art Gallery is still the same as the last visit, there has been some remarkable expansion on the number of activities brewed within its walls. The man behind the creative energy is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Julius Iyoghiojie. Relentless in his quest to market artworks, his focus is shifting towards building a sustainable framework for arts in Nigeria.



Aside from being a gallery for arts, LVI is a cultural hub that attracts both the young and old to indigenous indoor games such as Ayo, Ludo and the African version of the Monopoly game. Its photography unit has since expanded to provide printing services while leather slippers and sandals share the space with miniature works.

To be sure, the space is not shrinking for artists. By September 1, a three-month residency programme will kick off.



Reflecting on the rationale behind the TR Residency programme, Iyoghiojie said: “Our part in the visual art is to push what artists are doing for local and global patronage. We are growing bigger than the current location. Artists like to work in groups. Some like to work in studios run by more experienced artists. The idea is to give them more exposure and experience. The residency will start from September 1 till November 30th.’’



Six artists comprising three male and three female will be selected for the residency which is a collaborative project between LVI Art Gallery & Cultural Nexus and Tony Rapu Production.

“We will evaluate the quality of work done by the artists, facilitate artists visits to the residency. All artists in the residency will be 30 years and below. You must have got your qualification from an institution and be passionate about the arts. They will be housed in Lekki, Lagos while all meals, entertainment and art materials will be covered by the residency. All resident artists would have one-year medical insurance. During their stay at the residency, each resident artist would receive a monthly stipend and post-residency payment for three months. There will be gallery tours and prominent artists will visit for some mentor discussion,’’ he revealed.



The philanthropist, Dr. Tony Rapu is the sponsor of the TR Residency programme. His name is synonymous with life changing interventions in communities across demographics.

The residency will provide the participating artists a platform to develop their artistry without daily distractions encountered in their regular spaces.



“Sometimes, the artist may have all the creativity and may not have the materials,’’ the LVI boss said. “Sometimes he may have the materials and other issues set in. if the artists don’t exist, the gallery will have nothing to show. So, we have to promote the artists to improve their art and their exposure.’’