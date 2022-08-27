  • Saturday, 27th August, 2022

Konga Strengthens Engagement with Consumers

Business | 4 mins ago

Omolabake Fasogbon

Composite retail platform, Konga has demonstrated its commitment to customers’ engagement at a virtual interactive session held with the company’s loyalists recently. 

The session tagged, “Chat with our Executive Management” is a monthly programme to enable the organisation connect with clients as well as gather feedback on how to serve them better. 

Speaking during the maiden edition of the session, Co-CEO of Konga Group, Nick Imudia stated that invitation was extended to all customers to share their experience, adding that the platform would further raise the bar of service delivery and enrich existing relationship between the brand and customers.

He said: “Konga has a face. We were the first e-commerce company to combine the warmth and human touch of physical stores to the convenience and savvy of online shopping, but we are also taking it further by giving our customers the chance to interact with company leaders and become more familiar with the names and faces driving the business.

‘‘No doubt, this innovation will improve the connection between brand and customer, enabling us to serve them better.”

He explained further that both customers and merchants, as well as other stakeholders, would have the privilege to submit questions to members of Konga executive management team and get answers from the source. 

He said the session will hold every last Thursday of the month via zoom channel.

