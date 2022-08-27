Epe Targets Self-sufficiency, Grows Local Tourism

Omolabake Fasogbon

The organisers of Kayokayo Festival in Epe, Lagos have called on tourism investors within and outside the country to tap into the occasion’s investment opportunities for growth.

Co-coordinator of the Festival, Otunba Gbenga Abass stressed this while making an official declaration for the 2022 edition of the festival, adding that Epe, by virtue of its tourism prospects, is being positioned as the economic hub of Lagos state.

Abass called on partners, especially government to direct investment to tourism in Epe, as to fulfil the community’s wider goal of becoming an envied and highly competitive global tourist centre.

According to him, developing local tourism will help boost Nigeria’s tourism profile which is forecast to grow at an average rate of 5.4 per cent between 2022 and 2032.

He stated that in addition to the fanfare that greets Kayokayo festival, the annual event provided life changing and growth opportunities for youths though different empowerment schemes that come with it.

He said, “For this year, we will be awarding scholarship to not less than 50 students in support of their educational pursuit and helping them achieve a life of their dream. There will also be medical outreach, novelty match, cultural display and children’s party, amongst others

Also speaking, Olu Epe of Epe Kingdom, Oba Shefiu Olatunji Adewale, stated that the festival is a religious and cultural carnival observed by the descendants of Oba Kosoko who inhabited the area.

He added that the occasion was a platform to celebrate history, heritage and greatness of the ancient town of Epe in Lagos State.

He said, “Culture is so important, that it is the key to development and it unlocks the economic potential of any community.”